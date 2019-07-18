Derek Carr Wants to Use Hard Knocks to Give Shoutouts and Get Rappers More Clout

Derek Carr is going to use his Hard Knocks platform for good.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 18, 2019

Derek Carr is here for the people.

Particularly the people in search of more clout.

The Raiders quarterback is getting set for HBO's Hard Knocks to start filming him and his squad this training camp, and he wanted to see if there was anything the fans needed from him.

To be specific, he was trying to see if any SoundCloud rappers out there needed some love so they could finally start popping in the streets.

How many links do you think were dropped under this tweet?

And what are the chances Carr does slip in some shoutout to a random no-name just because he can?

