Derek Carr is here for the people.

Particularly the people in search of more clout.

The Raiders quarterback is getting set for HBO's Hard Knocks to start filming him and his squad this training camp, and he wanted to see if there was anything the fans needed from him.

To be specific, he was trying to see if any SoundCloud rappers out there needed some love so they could finally start popping in the streets.

Hard knocks starting at the house today... might as well have fun with it. Anyone need a shoutout? Any mixtapes out there need some help?? 😉#HardKnocks — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) July 18, 2019

How many links do you think were dropped under this tweet?

And what are the chances Carr does slip in some shoutout to a random no-name just because he can?