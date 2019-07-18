Melvin Gordon firmly believes that he has the support of his teammates as his contract dispute with the Los Angeles Chargers continues to edge closer to the official start of training camp next week.

In a sit-down interview with ESPN's Sam Alipour, Gordon said he gave his teammates a heads-up that he would threaten to hold out if he didn't get a new deal, adding that they understood his business decision.

"They're all behind me. They all got my back," Gordon said. "They all told me, 'You know what—we don't really speak on contracts—but you just go and do what's best for your family.' And I'm glad I got that support from them.

"A lot of running backs have reached out to me just saying go out and get what you deserve," Gordon added. "A lot. A lot of starters. A lot, a lot of backs."

Gordon, 26, is slated to earn $5.6 million in 2019, a team option in the final season of his five-year rookie deal. The Chargers selected Gordon with the No. 15 pick in the 2015 draft. Last week, Gordon's agent told ESPN's Adam Schefter that without a new deal, Gordon would not be reporting to training camp and will demand a trade.

The Wisconsin product reiterated that, despite the contract dispute, he still hopes to remain a Charger. If a new deal is not reached, however, Gordon said he does anticipate holding out like LeVeon Bell before him.

"Just because we're going through contract issues right now doesn't mean I want to get traded," he said. "I love being a Charger. I don't want them to feel like I don't want to be there.

"I'm prepared to do what I got to do, but like I said, I hope it doesn't come to that," Gordon added.

Gordon, a two-time Pro Bowler, has led the Chargers in rushing in each of the last three seasons with an average of 996 rushing yards and 9.3 rushing touchdowns per season. Gordon rushed for 885 yards in 2018 on a career-high 5.1 yards per carry and tallied 14 total touchdowns.

The Chargers finished second in the AFC West in 2018 at 12–4. They defeated the Ravens in the AFC Wild Card before losing to the Patriots in the divisional round.