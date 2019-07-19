Darren Sproles to Return to Eagles for 2019 Season

Sproles had indicated that 2018 would be his final NFL season, but his plans changed this offseason as he decided to return for 2019.

By Emily Caron
July 19, 2019

The Eagles have agreed to one-year deal with running back Darren Sproles, who will return to Philadelphia for 2019 to play his 15th NFL season, the team announced Friday.

"My heart is in Philly," Sproles said in a statement. "That's where I want to end my career. That team, the city is like a family." 

Sproles added that he wanted to "go out on top," with the Eagles. After an injury-riddled 2017 season, the 36-year-old veteran returned for 2018 and announced that it would likely be his last season before retiring. This offseason, however, Sproles articulated a desire to continue his NFL career rather than retire.

“We are excited to bring Darren back. It isn’t very often that you have the opportunity to add a player who has the sixth-most total yards in NFL history," the team said in a statement. "He is the ultimate professional, and a leader on and off the field. He will add another proven talent to our running back room. His dynamic punt return skills are second to none. We can’t wait to get started next week.”

Sproles ranks sixth all-time in total combined yards with 19,520. He missed 10 games last season with a hamstring injury but returned to the field for the Eagles for the final five weeks of the regular season and tallied 110 yards on 24 rushing attempts, adding 11 receptions for 138 yards. 

In addition to leading all active players in career all-purpose yards, Sproles is the only player in NFL history with more than 30 receiving touchdowns, 20 rushing touchdowns, one kickoff return touchdown, and one-plus punt return touchdowns.

