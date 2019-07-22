Report: Tom Brady, Patriots Don't Expect to Reach Contract Extension

Brady signed a two-year contract with New England before the 2018 season. 

By Michael Shapiro
July 22, 2019

Tom Brady and the Patriots are not expected to agree to a contract extension before Week 1 in September, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

"No new deal is on the horizon," Pelissero reports.

Brady enters 2019 on the final year of his two-year, $30 million deal with New England. He carries a $27 million cap hit for 2019. 

The six-time Super Bowl champion threw for 4,355 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2019. He led the NFL in both passing yards and yards per game as New England won the AFC East at 11–5. The Patriots have won their division in each of the last 10 years. 

New England will open the 2019 season against the Steelers on Sept. 8.

