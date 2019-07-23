Redskins running back Adrian Peterson owes millions after allegedly defaulting on a loan, according to a report from The Athletic.

DeAngelo Vehicle Sales ("vehicle" means "financial" instrument in this case) has filed a lawsuit against Peterson in New York and claims the running back defaulted on a $5.2 million loan. Peterson used the loan to pay off other debts, which includes millions to a payday lender. After interest and legal fees, Peterson owes $6.6 million to DVS, reports The Athletic.

Peterson's attorney Chase Carlson released a statement on Tuesday and said Peterson was "taken advantage of" by people he trusted.

"The truth behind Adrian Peterson's current financial situation is more than is being reported at this time. Because of ongoing legal matters, I am unable to go into detail, but I will say this is yet another situation of an athlete trusting the wrong people and being taken advantage of by those he trusted. Adrian and his family look forward to sharing further details when appropriate," Carlson said.

My statement regarding Adrian Peterson: pic.twitter.com/k4BbxuynZM — Chase Carlson (@ChaseACarlson) July 23, 2019

Lawyers for DVS represented Peterson in another lawsuit regarding his insurance, creating a conflict of interest. The conflict led to a judge canceling Peterson's deposition on Monday, per The Athletic.

ESPN reports Peterson's team said his confidential information was not obtained properly.

DVS attorney Darren Heitner released a statement via email to ESPN to address the conflict.

"As I have stated to Mr. Peterson's counsel, my firm has never held Mr. Peterson out as a client to third-parties," Heitner said. "Heitner Legal was never communicating with Mr. Peterson. There was and is no actual or perceived conflict of interest. No confidential information was obtained by Heitner Legal from Mr. Peterson. I view Mr. Peterson's tactics as nothing more than the latest attempt to stall the taking of his deposition."

Peterson's financial woes extend past the lawsuit with DVS. Last week, a Maryland state judge ordered Peterson to pay a creditor, Democracy Capital Corp., $2.4 million. He was also ordered in 2018 by a Minnesota court to pay $600,000 left unpaid on a $2.4 million loan, reports The Athletic.

The Redskins re-signed Peterson to a two-year, $8 million deal in March, and the veteran has earned almost $100 million throughout his NFL career.