Report: Cowboys Release Wide Receiver Allen Hurns

Hurns caught just 20 passes in 16 games with the Cowboys in 2018.

By Michael Shapiro
July 23, 2019

The Cowboys released wide receiver Allen Hurns on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Hurns played just one season in Dallas. He caught 20 passes in 16 regular season games in 2018 including two touchdown receptions. Hurns exited the Cowboys' Wild Card win against the Seahawks in January with a gruesome ankle injury

The Miami product reportedly wanted to rejoin Dallas in 2019, but the Cowboys released Hurns after he didn't agree to a pay cut, per Schefter.

Hurns joined the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2014. He tallied 189 catches and 21 touchdowns in four seasons with Jacksonville.  

