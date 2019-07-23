The Cowboys released wide receiver Allen Hurns on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Hurns played just one season in Dallas. He caught 20 passes in 16 regular season games in 2018 including two touchdown receptions. Hurns exited the Cowboys' Wild Card win against the Seahawks in January with a gruesome ankle injury.

The Miami product reportedly wanted to rejoin Dallas in 2019, but the Cowboys released Hurns after he didn't agree to a pay cut, per Schefter.

Cowboys wanted Allen Hurns back at a lower price, but he wanted to test the market. So Hurns gets his wish. https://t.co/kZXOrynNR3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 23, 2019

Hurns joined the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2014. He tallied 189 catches and 21 touchdowns in four seasons with Jacksonville.