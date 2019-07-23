Packers Sign Defensive Lineman Dean Lowry to Three-Year Contract Extension

Lowry has appeared in 47 games since 2016, tallying 105 tackles and seven sacks.

By Michael Shapiro
July 23, 2019

Defensive lineman Dean Lowry signed a contract extension with the Packers on Tuesday, the organization confirmed.

Lowry's extension is for three years and $20.3 million, per the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero

The Northwestern product was selected by the Packers in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft. Lowry has appeared in 47 games over the last three seasons, logging 11 starts in 2017 and eight in 2018.

Lowry has seven career sacks and 84 tackles. He posted career highs in sacks, tackles and tackles for loss in 2018. 

The Packers missed the playoffs for the second straight year in 2018, finishing third in the NFC North at 6–9–1. 2017-18 marked Green Bay's first back-to-back losing seasons since 1990-91. 

Lowry and the Packers will kick off the 2019 season on Sept. 5 as they travel to Chicago to face the Bears. 

