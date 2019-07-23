Duke Johnson's new agent Drew Rosenhaus was in Cleveland on Tuesday to meet with the Browns about the running back's trade request, reports Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot.

Johnson hired Rosenhaus on July 11 after parting ways with his old agent. The new hire wasted no time meeting with Browns general manager John Dorsey.

It is unclear if Johnson will hold out of training camp, which begins Thursday with veterans due to report Wednesday. Johnson can lose up to $40,000 a day by not showing up. He skipped the voluntary offseason program, but he showed up for the mandatory minicamp.

At minicamp, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said Johnson's situation was "self-inflicted," which prompted some veteran Cleveland players to approach the signal-caller with displeasure. Johnson has said he only wants to be somewhere where's wanted.

The 25-year-old Johnson had 201 yards on 40 attempts in 16 games last season.