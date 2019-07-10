Report: Duke Johnson Parts Ways With Agent Amid Trade Request

Browns running back Duke Johnson has parted ways with agent Kristin Campbell and is currently without representation, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday, as he continues to lobby for a trade from Cleveland.

In a text to Cleveland.com, Campbell confirmed that she is no longer representing Johnson.

"I am very proud that we were able to secure him a lucrative extension during our time with him," Campbell wrote, according to the outlet. "We wish him the best."

While represented by Campbell, Johnson signed a three-year, $15.6 million extension with the Browns in June 2018 and is under contract through the 2021 season.

Johnson, however, requested a trade from the Browns in April after the team signed former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt. Johnson attended mandatory Browns workouts during the offseason but reiterated in June that there is nothing the team can do to change his mind about wanting a trade.

Drafted by the Browns in the third round in 2015, Johnson has rushed for 1,286 yards over four seasons. He fell behind rookie Nick Chubb on the depth chart last year.