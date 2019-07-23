Quarterback Mark Sanchez is retiring from the NFL and will take a college football analyst job with ESPN, reports The New York Post's Andrew Marchand.

According to Marchand, Sanchez will be replacing Mack Brown, who left to coach North Carolina, in ABC's lead college football studio. He'll join Kevin Negandhi and Jon Vilma.

The 32-year-old Sanchez played 10 years in the NFL after getting selected by the Jets in the first round of the 2009 NFL draft out of USC. Sanchez led New York to back-to-back AFC championships in his first two years.

Despite a strong start, Sanchez never captured that same success with New York. After signing with the Eagles in 2014, Sanchez then spent time with the Bears and Cowboys before playing with the Redskins last season. In two games last year, Sanchez went 19-for-35 for 138 yards. He had no touchdowns and three interceptions.

Sanchez might be most remembered for his "Butt Fumble" in a 2012 Thanksgiving game against the Patriots.

At USC, Sanchez led the Trojans to a 12–1 record and win against Penn State in the Rose Bowl after being named the starter in 2008.