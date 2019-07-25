Report: Julian Edelman Recovering From Broken Thumb, Should be Ready For Week 1

By Michael Shapiro
July 25, 2019

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is currently recovering from a broken thumb, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

Edelman reportedly injured his thumb playing catch in early July. He may miss the preseason, but should be ready to play in Week 1. 

The Kent State product has emerged as one of the most productive receivers in Patriots history over his last five seasons, hauling in 430 catches for 4,676 yards since 2013. Edelman ranks No. 5 in Patriots history in receptions and No. 7 in receiving yards.

Edelman caught 74 passes in 2018, finding the end zone six times. He won Super Bowl LIII MVP in February after a 10-catch, 141-yard performance against the Rams. 

New England has an unproven crop of receivers behind Edelman. The Patriots selected Arizona State wide reciever N'Keal Harry in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft.

