Jets Agree to Four-Year Deal With No. 3 Overall Pick Quinnen Williams

Williams will report to Jets training camp immediately.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
July 25, 2019

The New York Jets have agreed to a four-year deal with No. 3 overall pick Quinnen Williams, the team announced on Thursday.

Williams was the last unsigned first-round draft pick and was holding out of training camp until the contract was agreed upon. The rookie defensive lineman will now report to camp immediately.

According to the New York Post's Brian Costello, Quinnen's deal is for four-years, $32.5 million with a signing bonus of $21.7 million and includes a fifth-year team option. 

A one-year starter at Alabama, Williams tallied eight sacks, 19.5 tackles for loss and 71 tackles in 15 games last season. The 6'3", 303-pound rookie was a unanimous first-team All-American and the Outland Trophy winner, an honor given to the nation's top interior lineman.

Williams finished eighth in Heisman Trophy voting and is the highest defensive player selected in Jets franchise history.

