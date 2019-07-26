CFL Cornerback Plays While Wearing Full Joker Facepaint

While eye black has long been used by athletes to strike fear into the heart of their opponents, Calgary Stampeders cornerback Robertson Daniel took it to the next level on Thursday, though.

For the Stamps’ game against the Ottawa Red Blacks, Daniel painted his whole damn face like Heath Ledger’s Joker from The Dark Knight. You can catch a brief glimpse of it in this clip of him making an interception.

Luckily, he put the costume on full display in a postgame interview. The reporter, however, committed a grave injustice by failing to ask Daniel about his comic book villain face.

🔊 "It's never going to be pretty when two good teams are going at it." pic.twitter.com/JWDQZnay9v — Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) July 26, 2019

You know it was some high-quality facepaint when it managed to stay intact despite sweating throughout an entire football game.

Daniel played college ball at BYU before bouncing between NFL practice squads. He spent most of his NFL career on the Ravens’ practice squad, appearing in one regular season game for Baltimore in 2016 and another in 2018. This is his first year in the CFL and his pick on Thursday was his third in five games.