The Lions agreed to a contract with defensive tackle Mike Daniels on Friday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Daniels was released by the Packers on Wednesday after seven seasons in Green Bay. He was drafted by the Packers in the fourth round of the 2012 draft and tallied 29 sacks and 47 tackles for loss in his last seven seasons. Daniels was named a Pro Bowler in 2017.

The Iowa product missed the final six games of 2018 with a foot injury. The Packers explored a trade of Daniels before his release, but could not deal his $8.1 million base salary, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Detroit finished last in the NFC North in 2018 at 6–10. The Lions' defense ranked No. 16 in the NFL in the first year under head coach Matt Patricia.