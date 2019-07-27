Giants wide receiver Golden Tate has been suspended four games for violating the NFL’s Performance Enhancing Substance Policy. Tate is appealing the suspension and believes he has a legitimate case, ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported.

Tate released a statement on Twitter in response to the news, explaining how he came to violate the league's policy.

“This past April, during the off-season, my wife and I decided to see a specialist for fertility planning," Tate wrote. "I started the treatment prescribed to me and just days later I discovered it contained an ingredient that is on the league’s banned substance list."

The 30-year-old receiver said he "immediately discontinued use" and reported the situation to the Independent Administrator of the NFL Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances as well as to the Giants chacing staff and mangement before the failed test was confirmed.

"Per NFL protocol, an initial suspension was imminent, but myself and the Giants organization are confident in the fact, and eagerly await my appeal to put this behind us," he continued. "During the entirety of my 10 year career I have taken great pride in playing this game the right way, have been an ambassador for the NFL and have never had any issues with the league’s policy. The treatment this past April had no effect on the upcoming season, and I did not, and could not have undergone this treatment in April for any competitive advantage. I deeply appreciate the support from the New York Giants Organization, and will continue to hold the highest level of character and integrity, while being a leader in the locker room.

Tate said he will not speak on the matter further until the appeal is over.

Tate is entering his 10th NFL season after playing for the Seahawks, Lions and Eagles. The Pro Bowler has 611 career receptions for 7,214 yards and 38 touchdowns. After spending four and a half seasons in Detroit, the Lions traded him to the Eagles in October. Tate finished the 2018 season in Philadelphia with 74 receptions for 795 yards and four touchdowns through 15 games.

The Giants signed Tate to a four-year, $37.5 million contract the day after they traded star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Browns. New York began training camp earlier this week.