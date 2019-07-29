Former Giants Landon Collins still has some strong feelings of resentment toward general manager Dave Gettleman, and the now-Redskins defender would act on them if given the chance.

Asked on NFL Network what he'll do when the two teams meet this season if he sees Gettleman on the field during pregame warmups, Collins said he'd look for an excuse to run him over.

"I would try to tell one of my defensive back coaches to throw the ball in that direction and give a nice little thud, a nice little run-over, a quick little ‘Uhh,’ something like that," Collins said. "I’m going to make it a little subtle, you know? I don’t think he’s got the skill level to stay on his feet."

Collins, a three-time Pro Bowler, has been critical of Gettleman in the past, saying in May that the 68-year-old general manager "never even talked to me, basically" and had a reputation for being "all business."

"I wish he'd say something. Try to," Collins said previously. "I mean, he had come around, shake your hand, say 'Good job big fella,' or something like that. But honestly, talking to him, or saying anything, having a full conversation or anything with him, nothing."

Last week, Collins refused to call the Giants by their name and said that there was "no point" in uttering it. The 25-year-old safety signed a six-year, $84 million deal to join the Redskins in March, a record-breaking contract at the time.

Drafted by the Giants with the first pick of the second round in 2015, Collins has started every game that he has played in during his four-year career. He missed one game in 2017 and four games this past season due to a left shoulder injury that required surgery. Collins has eight career interceptions but did not record one this past season.

The Giants and Redskins will meet for the first time in 2019 on Sept. 29 at MetLife Stadium.