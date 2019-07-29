The Steelers might have won it all last season if Le'Veon Bell suited up. And there's probably a fair share of fantasy football players who feel the same way about the squads they created and whether or not the two-time All-Pro kept them away from glory.

Bell is set to take the field this season after missing all of 2018 as he wanted to avoid playing another year on the franchise tag.

The decision to sit out didn't just hurt his real-life team though, it also impacted a lot of people who Bell has never met in his life who drafted him to be on their fantasy football rosters. And to those people, Bell has a "loooong overdue" message.

this is loooong overdue!! but I want to take a moment to apologize to all the fantasy owners who picked me last year, I’m sorry I couldn’t pull through for y’all...but trust me, this year’s about to be wayyyy different, I’m bringing the 🏆🏆 this year 😈😈 pic.twitter.com/IvANCzwJ6F — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) July 29, 2019

Bell will likely go high in every fantasy draft this year considering the workload many expect him to get and the fact that his legs are a bit fresher after going a year without any games.

But you have to imagine a lot of folks who used a pick on him last season will probably avoid taking him again just off principle of what happened to them and their teams. Hopefully, some of those people at least made sure to grab James Conner.