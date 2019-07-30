Training camp is in full swing for all 32 NFL teams.

As camp intensifies, the quarterback and kicker battles are shaping up. In Miami, the quarterback contest is between Josh Rosen and Ryan Fitzpatrick. Head coach Brian Flores said the 36-year-old Fitzpatrick is on pace to open the season as the starter ahead of the second-year Rosen.

"It's pretty clear to me that Fitzpatrick is leading the way," Flores said Tuesday.

The veteran Fitzpatrick signed with Miami this offseason after starting seven games for the Buccaneers last season. He went 2-5 with 2,366 yards, 17 touchdowns and 12 interceptions for Tampa Bay. He's jumped around the league during his 14-season career.

In addition to quarterback battles, teams will look to fill roster spots as players start to get injured. A.J. Green and Robert Griffin III are among some of the names to go down during the first week of workouts, while the Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill also suffered an injury scare Tuesday.

Here's the latest news from across the league as training camp begins:

• Titans running back Derrick Henry has a strained calf muscle that could sideline him about two weeks, but the injury is not considered serious and the team is being cautious. (Adam Schefter, EPSN)

• The 49ers activated defensive back Jimmie Ward from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List after being cleared from the broken collarbone in the spring. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• Agent Drew Rosenhaus was spotted at the Chiefs' training camp in St Joseph, Mo. as he is there to discuss a new deal for Kansas City’s WR Tyreek Hill. (Adam Schefter, EPSN)

• Veteran offensive tackle Donald Penn is flying to Washington DC to sign a one-year deal with the Redskins on Wednesday. The move adds veteran help as Trent Williams’ will likely be in for a lengthy holdout. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones says he’s not playing in the preseason. (Official via Jones)

• Chiefs right tackle Mitchell Schwartz, who left practice early Monday, is considered day-to-day with back spasms. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has bruised his quad and is expected to be fine. (Adam Schefter, EPSN)

• Ezekiel Elliott is going to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico to train as the Cowboys are at training camp in Southern California. (Multiple reports)

• Former Cardinals' first-round pick Robert Nkemdiche cleared waivers and is now a free agent. (Adam Schefter, EPSN)