Nike is honoring the newest members of the Madden '99 Club' with custom cleats ahead of Madden NFL 20's release.
The brand is gifting player-inspired cleats to Aaron Donald, Khalil Mack and Bobby Wagner to celebrate achieving the 99 overall rating in Madden NFL 20.
Wagner will receive Air Jordan 1 cleats. Donald and Mack both received custom versions of the Nike Force Savage Elite.
DeAndre Hopkins also scored a 99 overall rating, but he works with Adidas.
The game is available August 2, but if fans preordered the Superstar edition, they can play three days early.