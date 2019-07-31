Nike Honors Newest Members of Madden NFL '99 Club' With Custom Cleats

Nike is honoring the newest members of the Madden '99 Club' with custom cleats ahead of Madden NFL 20's release. 

By Charlotte Carroll
July 31, 2019

The brand is gifting player-inspired cleats to Aaron Donald, Khalil Mack and Bobby Wagner to celebrate achieving the 99 overall rating in Madden NFL 20.

Wagner will receive Air Jordan 1 cleats. Donald and Mack both received custom versions of the Nike Force Savage Elite.

Courtesy of Nike

DeAndre Hopkins also scored a 99 overall rating, but he works with Adidas.

The game is available August 2, but if fans preordered the Superstar edition, they can play three days early. 

