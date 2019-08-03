Report: Patriots WR Josh Gordon Applies for Reinstatement After Indefinite Suspension

Gordon was suspended indefinitely in December 2018 after multiple violations of the NFL's substance abuse policy.

By Michael Shapiro
August 03, 2019

Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon applied for reinstatement into the NFL on Saturday, according to Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams

Gordon was suspended indefinitely in December 2018 after multiple violations of the NFL's substance abuse policy. He also missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons due to substance-related suspensions.

The Patriots acquired Gordon in September 2018 in a trade with the Browns. Gordon spent the first four seasons of his career with the Browns, playing for Cleveland from 2012-14 and again in 2017 following his two years of suspensions. 

Gordon led the NFL with 1,646 receiving yards in 2013, his lone Pro Bowl season. He caught 40 passes for 720 yards in 11 games with New England in 2019. 

The Patriots will look to repeat as Super Bowl champions in 2019 after defeating the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

