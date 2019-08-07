Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills criticized Miami owner Stephen Ross on Twitter due to Ross's upcoming fundraiser for President Trump's reelection campaign.

Ross is reportedly hosting a fundraiser for Trump in the Hamptons on Friday, charging $100,000 for a photo with Trump and $250,000 for a spot at a roundtable discussion, according to the Washington Post.

Stills screenshotted the mission statement from Ross's non-profit "Ross Initiative in Sports and Equality" on Wednesday morning. He then tweeted, "You can’t have a non profit with this mission statement then open your doors to Trump."

🤔 You can’t have a non profit with this mission statement then open your doors to Trump. https://t.co/sNBWfEXvLn pic.twitter.com/nNkRf2wJep — Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) August 7, 2019

Stills continued to protest police brutality and racial inequality in 2018, either kneeling for the national anthem or staying in the tunnel before each game with Miami. Sports Illustrated's Robert Klemko detailed Stills' social justice work in April.

The Oklahoma product caught 37 passes for Miami in 2019 and recorded six touchdowns. He has been with the Dolphins since 2015 after spending the first two years of his career in New Orleans.