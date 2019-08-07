The Browns will host the Redskins on Thursday, Aug. 8 in the first week of the NFL preseason. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Washington has a big question mark at quarterback entering the season. Newly acquired veteran Case Keenum, Colt McCoy (who will reportedly sit out Thursday night's preseason clash) and rookie QB Dwayne Haskins all potential options.

Cleveland, on the other hand, is set up for an exciting season with Baker Mayfield under center and former Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry at his disposal on offense.

Answers to how these two teams will shape up for the season will come as preseason play begins.

How to watch the game:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC Sports Washington, News 5 Cleveland

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.