We might be a bit late on this video but it's amazing nonetheless.

On the Amazon Prime series “All or Nothing,” former Panthers great Steve Smith was looking for some guidance.

The show followed Carolina during its 2018 season and at one point during the campaign, the franchise's greatest receiver needed some assistant deciding who would be starting at receiver on his fantasy football team.

So naturally, he asked quarterback Cam Newton if then-rookie D.J. Moore was worth the start—while Moore was standing right next to them.

And then Smith checked with Moore. And it the already perfect video became even more perfect.

Brah. Steve Smith Sr too funny.. real talk DJ Moore was shook pic.twitter.com/hTEulDi58v — Coach Coleman (@coachmcoleman) August 7, 2019

In case you were wondering, Moore had four games last season in which he produced less than 2 points in standard fantasy scoring and 13 with less than 10 points.

Hopefully, Smith played him in Week 11 when he went off for 21.3 points against the Lions. The scene in question, though, appears to have been filmed before Carolina’s Week 7 game against the Eagles, in which Moore had just three catches for 29 yards. So there's a good chance the rookie got smacked in the head by the now-NFL Network analyst.