Wide receiver Tommylee Lewis has moved on from the Saints' disappointment and discussing last season's blown pass interference call in the NFC Championship.

As a result of the blown call, the NFL has implemented new instant replay review rules for the upcoming season. However, when asked if he liked the new rule, Lewis told the Detroit Free Press, "I guess. I don't really–I don't–whatever."

Under the new rule, which is in effect for the 2019 season only, all called or un-called pass interference penalties outside of the final two minutes of either half of the game are subject to a coach's challenge. Only booth officials can initiate pass interference reviews within the final two minutes.

Lewis was an integral part of one of the biggest missed pass interference calls in NFL history. During last season's NFC Championship, Drew Brees threw an incomplete pass to Lewis on a third-and-10 situation as the Rams' Nickell Robey-Coleman interfered. However, referees missed the pass interference call, and the Saints had to settle for a field goal. The Rams then tied up the game before winning it in overtime to advance to the Super Bowl.

Lewis reiterated to the newspaper that he's no longer focusing on the missed call.

"I done answered so many questions about that play," he said. "So I'm over it. I'm over that."

Lewis joined the Lions this year after spending the first three seasons of his career with New Orleans. He was activated off Detroit's physically unable to perform list on Tuesday after dealing with an ankle injury and will compete for a No. 4 or No. 5 receiving spot with the Lions.