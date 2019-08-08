Nick Bosa Out for Preseason After Suffering 'Significant' Ankle Sprain

Bosa was selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

By Michael Shapiro
August 08, 2019

49ers defensive end Nick Bosa will miss the preseason with a "significant ankle sprain," general manager John Lynch told KNBR on Thursday. 

San Francisco selected Bosa with the No. 2 overall pick in April's draft. The Ohio State product exited practice on Wednesday afternoon after a teammate fell on his leg.

“We won’t see him in the preseason and we’ll go from there,” Lynch said on Thursday. “We’ll get him right and he’ll be a great player for a long time in this league…We don’t feel he is injury prone… Yesterday he had a big human being fall on his leg while he was engaged with someone else.”

The 49ers will reassess Bosa in four weeks, per Lynch. His status for Week 1 of the regular season is unclear. 

Bosa battled injuries throughout his time with the Buckeyes. He played in just three games at Ohio State as a junior in 2018, leaving the program in October 2018 to mitigate injury risk and prepare for the draft. Bosa tallied 17.5 sacks and 29 tackles for loss in 29 games at Ohio State.

The 49ers finished third in the NFC West in 2018 at 4–12. They have not reached the postseason since 2013.

