Patriots vs. Lions Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch NFL Preseason

Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

How to watch the Patriots face the Lions in a preseason matchup Thursday, August 8.

By Michael Shapiro
August 08, 2019

The Patriots will face the Lions in Week 1 of the preseason Thursday. Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Tom Brady and the Patriots enter 2019 as the reigning champions after defeating the Rams in Super Bowl LIII. Brady signed a two-year contract extension with New England on Aug. 4, keeping the six-time Super Bowl champ with the Patriots through 2021.

The Lions are seeking their first playoff appearance with head coach Matt Patricia. Detroit finished last in the NFC North in 2018 at 6–10 in Patricia's first year with the organization. 

Here's how to watch Thursday's game:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: None (excluding local markets)

Live Stream: You can stream the game via fuboTV.

