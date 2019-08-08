How to watch the Rams face the Raiders in a preseason matchup on Friday, August 9.
The Raiders will face the Rams in Week 1 of the preseason on Friday. Kickoff from O.co Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. is slated for 8 p.m. ET.
Los Angeles enters 2019 after losing to the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. Quarterback Jared Goff enjoyed a breakout year last season, throwing for 4,688 yards and 32 touchdowns.
The Raiders are looking to rebound from a last-place finish in the AFC West in year two of the Jon Gruden era. Wide receiver Antonio Brown will not play on Friday due to a foot injury.
Here's how to watch Thursday's game:
Time: 8 p.m. ET
TV: None (excluding local markets)
Live Stream: You can stream the game via fuboTV