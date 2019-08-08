Rams vs. Raiders Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch NFL Preseason

How to watch the Rams face the Raiders in a preseason matchup on Friday, August 9.

By Michael Shapiro
August 08, 2019

The Raiders will face the Rams in Week 1 of the preseason on Friday. Kickoff from O.co Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. is slated for 8 p.m. ET.

Los Angeles enters 2019 after losing to the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. Quarterback Jared Goff enjoyed a breakout year last season, throwing for 4,688 yards and 32 touchdowns. 

The Raiders are looking to rebound from a last-place finish in the AFC West in year two of the Jon Gruden era. Wide receiver Antonio Brown will not play on Friday due to a foot injury. 

Here's how to watch Thursday's game:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: None (excluding local markets)

Live Stream: You can stream the game via fuboTV

