The Raiders will face the Rams in Week 1 of the preseason on Friday. Kickoff from O.co Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. is slated for 8 p.m. ET.

Los Angeles enters 2019 after losing to the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII. Quarterback Jared Goff enjoyed a breakout year last season, throwing for 4,688 yards and 32 touchdowns.

The Raiders are looking to rebound from a last-place finish in the AFC West in year two of the Jon Gruden era. Wide receiver Antonio Brown will not play on Friday due to a foot injury.

Here's how to watch Thursday's game:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: None (excluding local markets)

Live Stream: You can stream the game via fuboTV