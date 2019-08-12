Andrew Luck 2019 Fantasy Football Player Profile

Player: Andrew Luck

Team: Indianapolis Colts

Shawn Childs rank: QB4

Update 8/9/2019: Andrew Luck has been limited in training camp with a calf issue, but the Colts expect him to be ready for the start of the regular season. He continues to feel pain in his calf, which is enough of an issue for a fantasy owner to pay close attention to his progress over the next couple of weeks.

Over six seasons as a starting QB in the NFL, Luck has a 53-33 record. Last season, he set career highs in completions (430), passing attempts (639) and completion rate (67.3%). His success was helped by strong passing blocking, as the offensive line only allowed 18 sacks.

Luck now has two seasons with elite TDs on his resume (40 and 39) while passing for over 4,200 yards in four-of-six seasons. Luck had seven games with over 300 yards passing and nine games with three TDs or more, setting a high floor in 2018.

Luck's original forecast:

In 2019, Luck will have the services of an elite WR in T.Y. Hilton, two pass-catching TEs (Eric Ebron and Jack Doyle), a WR with size (Devin Funchess) and a speedy WR with big-play and possession ability in rookie Parris Campbell. When adding a pass-catching RB (Nyheim Hines) to a top-15 RB in Marlon Mack, Luck has more tools than ever for an impact season in 2019. His path points to 5,000 combined yards with another 35-plus TDs.

The Colts do face a pair of opponents in their division with strength on defense (the Titans and Jaguars). Either way, Luck should be drafted as a top-five QB this season. His only negative last year was the regression in his rushing ability (46/148/0). However, it should be noted that while Luck is saying all the right things and expects to be fully back to health by Week 1, he is nursing a calf injury that could affect his deep throws due to the use of his lower body strength. He is definitely a player to monitor throughout August.

