Player: Deshaun Watson

Team: Houston Texans

Shawn Childs rank: QB2

There is no disputing that Watson is a winner. Despite massive pressure when dropping back to throw (62 sacks and 126 QB hits), Watson still managed to play all 16 games with a successful completion rate (68.3%). Even his yards per attempt were above league-average at 8.2 yards per attempt.

Watson finished with an 11-5 record while passing for 4,165 yards with 26 touchdowns and nine picks. He also added 99 rushes for 551 yards and five additional rushing TDs.

His final stats placed him fifth in QB scoring in four-point TD leagues. After passing for over 300 yards in four of his first five starts, Watson reached that mark only once over the last 11 games of the season. Midseason, he attempted only 23.5 passes per game over a six-week stretch.

In the end, Watson scored over 30 fantasy points in four games with his biggest output coming in Week 16 (388 combined yards with four TDs). If you made the championship in your league, Watson may have led your squad to a fantasy football title. The key to Watson’s passing upside is tied to the health of Will Fuller and the greatness of DeAndre Hopkins. If his offensive line can keep him upright in 2019, Watson should push his way to 5,000 combined yards and 35 combined TDs. Also, his TE options should be improved, and the development of Keke Coutee gives him a third reliable WR option. He has a good shot at finishing as a top-two option at the QB position in 2019.

Check out more of our 2019 player profiles.