Patrick Mahomes 2019 Fantasy Football Player Profile

Patrick Mahomes projects as Shawn Childs' QB1 this season.

By Shawn Childs
August 12, 2019

Player: Patrick Mahomes

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Shawn Childs rank: QB1

In the history of the NFL, only four quarterbacks have passed for more yards than Mahomes did last year. He finished with 5,097 passing yards with 52 combined TDs and 12 interceptions while rushing for 272 yards on 60 carries. His completion rate (66.0%) was elite. Mahomes passed for over 300 yards nine times, including one game in which he finished with over 400 passing yards. He delivered three or more TDs in 10 games, which included five games with four TDs and two games with six TDs. Mahomes relied on two exceptional players (Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill). His WR1 and tight end combined for 190 catches for 2,815 yards and 22 TDs.

Despite Mahomes’s record-setting season, no other receiver on the Chiefs’ roster surpassed 40 catches. Mahomes’s success last year will make him the top QB selected in most fantasy drafts in 2019. Behind Kelce and Hill, his receiving core is loaded with question marks. It’s hard to select him in drafts based on his current ADP but at the same time, a fantasy owner can gain a significant edge at the QB position by drafting Mahomes. I’m going to set his early projections at 4,500-plus yards with a good chance at 40 TDs.

Check out more of our 2019 player profiles.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message