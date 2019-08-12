Player: Patrick Mahomes

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Shawn Childs rank: QB1

In the history of the NFL, only four quarterbacks have passed for more yards than Mahomes did last year. He finished with 5,097 passing yards with 52 combined TDs and 12 interceptions while rushing for 272 yards on 60 carries. His completion rate (66.0%) was elite. Mahomes passed for over 300 yards nine times, including one game in which he finished with over 400 passing yards. He delivered three or more TDs in 10 games, which included five games with four TDs and two games with six TDs. Mahomes relied on two exceptional players (Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill). His WR1 and tight end combined for 190 catches for 2,815 yards and 22 TDs.

Despite Mahomes’s record-setting season, no other receiver on the Chiefs’ roster surpassed 40 catches. Mahomes’s success last year will make him the top QB selected in most fantasy drafts in 2019. Behind Kelce and Hill, his receiving core is loaded with question marks. It’s hard to select him in drafts based on his current ADP but at the same time, a fantasy owner can gain a significant edge at the QB position by drafting Mahomes. I’m going to set his early projections at 4,500-plus yards with a good chance at 40 TDs.

Check out more of our 2019 player profiles.