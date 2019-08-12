Broncos linebacker Su'a Cravens accused his former team the Redskins of mishandling injuries and withholding medical information on Monday.

Cravens went on a five-tweet storm on Monday and detailed his dispute with Washington following a concussion in his rookie season in 2016. Cravens was placed on the exempt/left squad list in September 2017 after contemplating retirement, ending his season despite being cleared for football activities in December 2016.

The USC product claimed that the Redskins withheld his insurance money during his concussion-induced absence.

"During the time I was put on the exempt list the [Redskins] went out of their way to cut my insurance off, froze my payments, refuse to pay me and even recoup pay," Cravens tweeted.

2 years later and I’m still fighting the Skins on something they’ve continued to do countless time . Which is why the best tackle in the game refuses to play for them now. Same reason I left. Mishandled injuries and withheld info. All evidence points to them being guilty! — Va-Cay 🌤🌴 (@iammsuzy) August 12, 2019

I will continue to fight this case and as the Skins continue to call countless irrelevant witnesses to buy time and hopefully wait me out from their due fate . I will not settle no matter how much the Skins drag their feet on this . They know they’re guilty! — Va-Cay 🌤🌴 (@iammsuzy) August 12, 2019

2 years and no interest added to what I’m rightfully due and no timetable as to when the Skins will be forced to pay me what they owe. I’m willing to fight until the end. I thank the players who have experienced this with this team first hand that have called them on it! — Va-Cay 🌤🌴 (@iammsuzy) August 12, 2019

Cravens was traded to the Broncos in March 2018. He made just 18 tackles in five games last season.