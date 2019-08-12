Su'a Cravens Claims Redskins Mishandled Injuries, Withheld Medical Info

Cravens was traded from the Redskins to the Broncos in March 2018. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 12, 2019

Broncos linebacker Su'a Cravens accused his former team the Redskins of mishandling injuries and withholding medical information on Monday. 

Cravens went on a five-tweet storm on Monday and detailed his dispute with Washington following a concussion in his rookie season in 2016. Cravens was placed on the exempt/left squad list in September 2017 after contemplating retirement, ending his season despite being cleared for football activities in December 2016.

The USC product claimed that the Redskins withheld his insurance money during his concussion-induced absence. 

"During the time I was put on the exempt list the [Redskins] went out of their way to cut my insurance off, froze my payments, refuse to pay me and even recoup pay," Cravens tweeted.

Cravens was traded to the Broncos in March 2018. He made just 18 tackles in five games last season. 

