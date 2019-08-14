49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo Throws Five Straight Interceptions During Practice

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had a practice day he'll likely want to forget: He threw five straight interceptions. 

By Charlotte Carroll
August 14, 2019

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had a practice day he'll likely want to forget: He threw five straight interceptions. 

NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco reports he threw interceptions to Richard Sherman, Ahkello Witherspoon, Jaquiski Tartt and Tarvarius Moore (twice).

He finally ended the streak with a touchdown pass to Jalen Hurd.

"He threw it to the wrong team five plays in a row," Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said. "I was a defensive coach today, so I was pumped. But no, the defense did great today and obviously he struggled.

"You hope to never have a day like that, but I don't think it's never not happened to anyone. When you do that, you hope you can practice long enough and give him a chance to play out of it and use it as an opportunity that hopefully you can do in a game. Hopefully you don't have five in the game, but you can play yourself out of two in a row or something like that."

Garoppolo is expected to make his first on-field appearance since he tore his ACL last year on Monday when the 49ers take on the Broncos in a preseason contest.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message