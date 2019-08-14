49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had a practice day he'll likely want to forget: He threw five straight interceptions.

NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco reports he threw interceptions to Richard Sherman, Ahkello Witherspoon, Jaquiski Tartt and Tarvarius Moore (twice).

He finally ended the streak with a touchdown pass to Jalen Hurd.

"He threw it to the wrong team five plays in a row," Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said. "I was a defensive coach today, so I was pumped. But no, the defense did great today and obviously he struggled.

"You hope to never have a day like that, but I don't think it's never not happened to anyone. When you do that, you hope you can practice long enough and give him a chance to play out of it and use it as an opportunity that hopefully you can do in a game. Hopefully you don't have five in the game, but you can play yourself out of two in a row or something like that."

Garoppolo is expected to make his first on-field appearance since he tore his ACL last year on Monday when the 49ers take on the Broncos in a preseason contest.