Carson Wentz 2019 Fantasy Football Player Profile

Carson Wentz projects as Shawn Childs' QB9 this season. 

By Shawn Childs
August 15, 2019

Player: Carson Wentz

Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Shawn Childs rank: QB9

Over the last two seasons, covering 24 games, Wentz has 54 TDs and 14 Ints, which is an attractive ratio for a winning team. He set a career-high in his completion rate (69.8) in 2018 while being on pace for the most passing yards of his career (279 yards per game). Wentz passed for over 300 yards in five contests, and he had three TDs in three games. Even with growth last year, Wentz did come up short in the red zone in several close games. Philadelphia signed him to a massive contract in the offseason, which demonstrates the trust they have in the future around this signal-caller. 

The injury to Wentz last year came on a run, which was surprising, considering he barely ran in 2018 (34/93) due to his recovery from his torn ACL. Wentz has two elite TEs plus talent at the WR position. The running game should be improved, helping the ability to extend drives while adding to the scoring output. Wentz could be undervalued heading into 2019 fantasy drafts, which makes him a viable sleeper at QB. His next step is 4,500 combined yards with a chance at 35-plus TDs.

      Modal message