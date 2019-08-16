Christian McCaffrey 2019 Fantasy Football Player Profile

Christian McCaffrey projects as Shawn Childs' RB4 this season. 

By Shawn Childs
August 16, 2019

Player: Christian McCaffrey

Team: Carolina Panthers

Shawn Childs rank: RB4

The Panthers figured out how to get McCaffrey rolling in 2018. He responded with an excellent step up in his yards per rush (5.0) after showing weakness in this area in 2017 (3.7). His rushes nearly doubled and he produced a career-high 1,098 rushing yards. With Cam Newton taking fewer chances as a runner, McCaffrey became more of a factor in the run game and in the red zone (seven TDs). His receiving opportunity improved by 20% (107/867/5) with an impressive catch rate (86.3%). McCaffrey averaged 20.4 touches per game.

He rushed for over 100 yards in four contests (28/184, 17/125/1, 10/106 and 21/101) and even produced two games with over 100 yards receiving (14/102 and 11/112/1). His floor is high most weeks due to the fact that he caught five passes or more in 13 games. McCaffrey is a special back in PPR leagues, but he does play behind a questionable offensive line. Expect more of the same with his results pointing to 2,000-plus yards, 100-plus receptions and double-digit TDs.

