The Cowboys will face the Rams in Week 2 of the preseason on Saturday. Kickoff from Aloha Stadium in Halawa, Hawaii is slated for 10 p.m. ET.

Saturday's contest is a rematch of last year's NFC divisional round. Los Angeles defeated the Cowboys 30-22 on Jan. 13, ending Dallas' season before the conference championship for the 23rd-straight season. The Cowboys enter 2019 seeking their third NFC title in the last four seasons.

The Rams reached the Super Bowl for the first time since February 2002 in 2019. Los Angeles defeated the Saints in the NFC Championship, but its offense was shut down by Bill Belichick and the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.

Here's how to watch Saturday's game:

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Live Stream: You can stream the game via fuboTV.