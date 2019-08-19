Ezekiel Elliott Found Jerry Jones's 'Zeke Who?' Comment Disrespectful

Elliott has yet to report to training camp.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
August 19, 2019

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was not very happy with Jerry Jones's "Zeke who?" joke over the weekend, ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported on Monday.

According to Mortensen, Elliott's agent Rocky Arceneaux said neither he nor his client was amused by Jones's quip, which was made on Saturday after rookie Tony Pollard impressed during the Cowboys' preseason game against the Rams.

"I didn't think it was funny and neither did Zeke—we actually thought it was disrespectful," Arceneaux told ESPN.

Elliott is still training in Cabo San Lucas amid his ongoing contract holdout with the Cowboys, which began at the start of training camp.

Elliott is under contract through 2020. He is set to make $3.85 million in 2019 and $9.1 million in 2020 if he doesn't receive a new contract. 

The Cowboys were informed by Elliott's representatives last week that their All-Pro running back will not play in 2019 without a new contract.

Elliott leads the NFL with 4,048 rushing yards since joining the league in 2016. The Cowboys won the NFC East in 2018 at 10–6. They are seeking their third division title in the last four seasons in 2019.

