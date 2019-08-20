Baker Mayfield on Giants Drafting Daniel Jones: 'Blows My Mind'

Baker Mayfield also can't believe Giants took Daniel Jones with the sixth overall pick:  “Blows my mind.”

By Scooby Axson
August 20, 2019

Count Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield as another person who was surprised that the New York Giants took Daniel Jones with the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

Mayfield, who set the rookie single-season record for most touchdowns by a rookie quarterback in 2018, was being interviewed by GQ Magazine when an ESPN segment about Jones came on the television.

“I cannot believe the Giants took Daniel Jones,” Mayfield said. “Blows my mind.”

Jones selection by the Giants was ripped by fans and pundits alike, many pointing to his losing record as a starting quarterback at Duke and his less than stellar completion percentage.

Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in last year's draft, had a few thoughts on what makes a great quarterback.

“Some people overthink it,” Mayfield says. “That's where people go wrong. They forget you've gotta win.”

Mayfield threw for 3,725 yards and 27 touchdowns last season and will snap the Browns long postseason drought when they open the season against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 8.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message