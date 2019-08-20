Count Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield as another person who was surprised that the New York Giants took Daniel Jones with the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

Mayfield, who set the rookie single-season record for most touchdowns by a rookie quarterback in 2018, was being interviewed by GQ Magazine when an ESPN segment about Jones came on the television.

“I cannot believe the Giants took Daniel Jones,” Mayfield said. “Blows my mind.”

Jones selection by the Giants was ripped by fans and pundits alike, many pointing to his losing record as a starting quarterback at Duke and his less than stellar completion percentage.

Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in last year's draft, had a few thoughts on what makes a great quarterback.

“Some people overthink it,” Mayfield says. “That's where people go wrong. They forget you've gotta win.”

Mayfield threw for 3,725 yards and 27 touchdowns last season and will snap the Browns long postseason drought when they open the season against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 8.