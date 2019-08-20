It is officially mock draft season! Whether you’re in a 10-, 12- or 14-team league, we have one for you, along with expert analysis breaking down all the teams. Here’s a 10-team mock draft with Saquon Barkley going No. 1 overall. Next up: A 12-team mock draft with the big four running backs coming off the board first and then DeAndre Hopkins as the first non-RB picked. Finally: A 14-team mock draft where Christian McCaffrey was the first of five running backs in the first five picks, and then four teams went WR-WR in the first two rounds.

And if you want to try a mock draft yourself, we recommend the Mock Draft World Championship. You can play for free, finish in 5 minutes and enter your team to win real prizes. Check out more info about the contest, plus an interview with the 2018 winner. Happy mock season!

New Links

• Adam Ronis and Frankie “Fantasy” Taddeo debate when to draft Kyler Murray, the rookie QB the fantasy community is already falling in love with.

• Stock Watch! Chris Carson is up, Andrew Luck is down and many more observations from Adam Ronis about how draft boards are changing.

• Kevin Hanson is going division by division with undervalued/overvalued players, sleepers, breakouts and bold predictions. Is Josh Allen going to be QB1 for multiple weeks this season? Here’s the AFC East and NFC East.

• If you play in an IDP league, you need to know every team’s three-down linebackers. Matt De Lima is on the case.

ICYMI

• Dr. Roto has 17 rookies you need to know before drafting.

• Dr. Roto also has 10 big-name veterans to avoid. Let somebody else draft Tom Brady, LeSean McCoy or Randall Cobb.

• Adam Ronis has 12 running back handcuffs who could become fantasy MVPs if things break right.

• Frankie Taddeo and Shawn Childs debate what to do about Melvin Gordon.

• Starting a new dynasty or keeper league this year? Here are Scott Atkins’ 2019 dynasty rankings, with notes on a few players he’s particularly high on.

Tools

Here’s one we haven’t highlighted here yet: QBBC! Are you waiting to draft your QB late? Check out the Quarterback By Committee tool. FullTime Fantasy has put together pairs of players whose schedules work out well together so you can switch between them and maximize your points. Pair Cam Newton and Jameis Winston. Or Lamar Jackson and Kirk Courins. You can thank us later.

Check out this list of FullTime Fantasy’s tools that will give you a leg up on the rest of your league.