The Detroit Lions have signed defensive tackle Damon "Snacks" Harrison to a one-year, $11 million contract extension, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday.

According to Schefter, Harrison's extension now includes $12 million guaranteed between the next two seasons.

The Lions activated Harrison off the non-football injury list last week after the defensive tackle missed all offseason workouts in a contract dispute.

After going undrafted in the 2012 NFL draft, Harrison spent the first four seasons of his career with the New York Jets before signing a five-year, $46 million deal with the Giants. In his first year with the Giants in 2016, Harrison had his best season, recording 86 total tackles and 2.5 sacks en route to an AP first-team All-Pro selection.

Harrison was traded to the Lions for a conditional 2019 fifth-round pick in October and recorded 50 total tackles and 3.5 sacks in 10 games with the Lions.