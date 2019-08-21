Report: Lions Sign DT Damon Harrison to One-Year, $11 Million Extension

Harrison's deal now includes $12 million guaranteed between the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
August 21, 2019

The Detroit Lions have signed defensive tackle Damon "Snacks" Harrison to a one-year, $11 million contract extension, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday.

According to Schefter, Harrison's extension now includes $12 million guaranteed between the next two seasons. 

The Lions activated Harrison off the non-football injury list last week after the defensive tackle missed all offseason workouts in a contract dispute. 

After going undrafted in the 2012 NFL draft, Harrison spent the first four seasons of his career with the New York Jets before signing a five-year, $46 million deal with the Giants. In his first year with the Giants in 2016, Harrison had his best season, recording 86 total tackles and 2.5 sacks en route to an AP first-team All-Pro selection.

Harrison was traded to the Lions for a conditional 2019 fifth-round pick in October and recorded 50 total tackles and 3.5 sacks in 10 games with the Lions.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message