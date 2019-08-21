XFL Unveils Team Names and Logos for Eight New Franchises

The XFL will launch next February.

By Emily Caron
August 21, 2019

Less than six months from its debut, the XFL unveiled the names and logos of the eight franchises that will comprise its relaunch on Wednesday. The teams that will take the field when the league launches next February are the St. Louis BattleHawksTampa Bay VipersNew York GuardiansSeattle DragonsLos Angeles WildcatsDC DefendersDallas Renegades and Houston Roughnecks.

The league revealed each team's logo on Twitter.

“The XFL is about football and fun, and our team identities are intended to signify just that,” said XFL President and COO, Jeffrey Pollack. “Now it’s up to our fans and players to help write the story. What happens on the field and in the community, in the years ahead, will determine the true spirit of each team.”

In 2001, the XFL consisted of the Birmingham Thunderbolts, Chicago Enforcers, New York/New Jersey Hitmen, Orlando Rage, Las Vegas Outlaws, Los Angeles Xtreme, Memphis Maniax, and San Francisco Demons. XFL commissioner Oliver Luck announced last fall, however, that the new XFL had no plans to resurrect its' original team names and identities.

The XFL recently signed former Steelers QB Landry Jones as the league's first quarterback. The XFL is expected to target other quarterbacks who are released when rosters cut from 90 to 53 on August 31.

The February 2020 relaunch will fall two years after Vince McMahon’s announcement of the XFL's revival.

