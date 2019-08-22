Hue Jackson on 3–36 Record With Browns: 'That’s What’s On My Tombstone'

Jackson went 3–36–1 in three seasons with Cleveland, including an 0–16 campaign in 2017.

By Michael Shapiro
August 22, 2019

Hue Jackson is more than nine months removed from being fired as the Browns' head coach, yet he remains disappointed about his three-year tenure in Cleveland. 

The Browns went 3–36–1 with Jackson from 2016-18, including an 0–16 campaign in 2017. Jackson is aware the dismal record will follow him for years to come. 

“Let’s be honest. Right now, that’s what’s on my tombstone," Jackson told Sports Illustrated's Greg Bishop in a story released on Thursday.

Jackson detailed the days after his firing from Cleveland with Bishop, including a dark period directly after being dismissed from the organization in October 2018. 

"[Jackson] called his wife of 24 years, Michelle, and filled her in, Bishop wrote. "At home, he went down to their basement, turned off the lights in the guest room and stayed there. For three days. 'I could have laid there for months,' he says."

Jackson sports an 11–44–1 career record. He led the Raiders to an 8–8 season in 2011 prior to his three-year stint with the Browns. 

