It’s a Florida battle Thursday when the Jaguars and the Dolphins square-off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. It’s been a tough preseason so far for the Jaguars. The team is 0-2, losing to the Ravens and the Eagles. The Dolphins are 1-1, earning a 34-27 win over the Falcons and taking a 16-14 loss to the Bucs.

A consistent talking point for head coach Doug Marrone and offensive coordinator John DeFilippo this week is seeing the offensive line working together. Marrone says he plans to play the starters extensively for the first this time preseason. A key recent development has been the return of left tackle Cam Robinson, who was activated from the physically unable to perform list Aug. 12 after missing the start of training camp while returning from a torn anterior cruciate ligament sustained last September.

DeFilippo said Monday that rookie backup quarterback Gardner Minshew "did a fantastic job" in a 19-of-29, 202-yard performance vs. Philadelphia last Thursday. DeFilippo said for Thursday’s game that he will choose early plays from a list of options.

The Dolphins quarterback competition is still alive and could be beyond this week’s game. Head coach Brian Flores said that no decision has been made and that it would not be accurate to assume that Fitzpatrick starts against Jacksonville. During the week, Flores said he had no set plan yet as to how the playing time would be divided among Fitzpatrick, Josh Rosen and Jake Rudock, saying all options were being considered. Rosen took the majority of the snaps against Tampa Bay, going 10-for-18.

The Dolphins defense vs. the Bucs was especially impressive considering the starters were not playing through most of the team’s 16-14 loss. Pressure was created often and players constantly crashed to the ball. Jerome Baker continued to look like a beast at linebacker, along with rookie Sam Eguavoen, who had seven tackles, two for a loss and a forced fumble.

When: Thursday, Aug. 22

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.