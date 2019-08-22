Jaguars vs. Dolphins Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch NFL Preseason

How to watch the Jaguars face the Dolphins in a preseason matchup Thursday, Aug. 22.

By SI Wire
August 22, 2019

It’s a Florida battle Thursday when the Jaguars and the Dolphins square-off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. It’s been a tough preseason so far for the Jaguars. The team is 0-2, losing to the Ravens and the Eagles. The Dolphins are 1-1, earning a 34-27 win over the Falcons and taking a 16-14 loss to the Bucs.

A consistent talking point for head coach Doug Marrone and offensive coordinator John DeFilippo this week is seeing the offensive line working together. Marrone says he plans to play the starters extensively for the first this time preseason. A key recent development has been the return of left tackle Cam Robinson, who was activated from the physically unable to perform list Aug. 12 after missing the start of training camp while returning from a torn anterior cruciate ligament sustained last September.

DeFilippo said Monday that rookie backup quarterback Gardner Minshew "did a fantastic job" in a 19-of-29, 202-yard performance vs. Philadelphia last Thursday. DeFilippo said for Thursday’s game that he will choose early plays from a list of options.

The Dolphins quarterback competition is still alive and could be beyond this week’s game. Head coach Brian Flores said that no decision has been made and that it would not be accurate to assume that Fitzpatrick starts against Jacksonville. During the week, Flores said he had no set plan yet as to how the playing time would be divided among Fitzpatrick, Josh Rosen and Jake Rudock, saying all options were being considered. Rosen took the majority of the snaps against Tampa Bay, going 10-for-18.

The Dolphins defense vs. the Bucs was especially impressive considering the starters were not playing through most of the team’s 16-14 loss. Pressure was created often and players constantly crashed to the ball. Jerome Baker continued to look like a beast at linebacker, along with rookie Sam Eguavoen, who had seven tackles, two for a loss and a forced fumble.

When: Thursday, Aug. 22

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message