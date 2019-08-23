The Browns look to continue a successful preseason with a new offensive attack in week 3 of the NFL preseason. Cleveland will put its 2-0 record up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are 1-1 this preseason after a 16-14 win over the Dolphins.

Garrett Gilbert took the majority of the snaps for the Browns vs. Colts, going 13-for-19 for 151 yards and two touchdowns in Cleveland’s 21-18 win vs. Colts. However, head coach Freddie Kitchens made sure to emphasize this week that veteran Drew Stanton is the backup quarterback. Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr. did not play in Saturday’s game. Wide receiver Damion Ratley returned to practice this week after recovering from a hamstring injury he suffered during the second practice. The kicking competition between Austin Seibert and Greg Joseph is something to keep an eye on. It has been treated like a ‘do or die’ week for the kickers, who were both 0-for-1 vs. Colts.

The Buccaneers have plenty to be happy about after Friday’s comeback win vs. Dolphins. The team scored 13 points in the fourth quarter thanks in part to quarterback Ryan Griffin, who went 14-for-21 with 201 yards passing and a touchdown. Blaine Gabbert and Jameis Winston also took snaps under center. Rookie kicker Matt Gay, in particular, had a great game, kicking an extra point as well as two field goals, one of which was the 48-yard game-winner. That impressed head coach Bruce Arians. After recording just seven sacks all preseason last year, the Bucs got five vs Dolphins. It was first-year Buccaneer Shaq Barrett that got the ball rolling in the second quarter.

How to watch:

Date: Friday, August 23

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

TV: NFL Network

Live Stream: fuboTV