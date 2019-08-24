Patriots tight end Lance Kendricks has reportedly been suspended without pay for the first game of the 2019 regular season for violating the NFL’s policy and program on substances of abuse, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Kendricks was cited for marijuana possession in Sept. 2017 but was not suspended before.

The 31-year-old was taken by the Rams in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft. Kendricks tallied 19 receptions for 170 yards and one touchdown in 16 appearances for the Packers last season. The eight-year veteran spent two seasons in Green Bay before signing with the Patriots on a one-year deal this summer.

In light of Rob Gronkowski's retirement, New England has been attempting to rebuild their tight end group. Kendricks joins Matt LaCosse, Stephen Anderson, Ryan Izzo and Andrew Beck as the other tight ends on the roster.

The Patriots will open the regular season in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Sept. 8. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.