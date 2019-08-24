Report: Patriots' Lance Kendricks Suspended One Game For Substance Abuse Violation

Kendricks was cited for marijuana possession in 2017.

By Emily Caron
August 24, 2019

Patriots tight end Lance Kendricks has reportedly been suspended without pay for the first game of the 2019 regular season for violating the NFL’s policy and program on substances of abuse, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Kendricks was cited for marijuana possession in Sept. 2017 but was not suspended before. 

The 31-year-old was taken by the Rams in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft. Kendricks tallied 19 receptions for 170 yards and one touchdown in 16 appearances for the Packers last season. The eight-year veteran spent two seasons in Green Bay before signing with the Patriots on a one-year deal this summer. 

In light of Rob Gronkowski's retirement, New England has been attempting to rebuild their tight end group. Kendricks joins Matt LaCosse, Stephen Anderson, Ryan Izzo and Andrew Beck as the other tight ends on the roster.

The Patriots will open the regular season in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Sept. 8. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message