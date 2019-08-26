Former Pro Bowl fullback Le'Ron McClain took to Twitter on Saturday to plead for help dealing with head and brain troubles he said have resulted from playing football.

McClain, who played for the Ravens, Chargers and Chiefs during his seven-year NFL career, said he needed to "get my head checked" in a series of emotional and expletive-filled tweets.

"Playing fullback since high school. Its takes too f---ing much to do anything. My brain is f---ing tired," McClain wrote. "@NFL i need some help with this sh--. Dark times and its showing. F---ing help me please!! They dont care I had to get lawyers man!

"Need to tell my story of how my head is crazy and how football did it.... Please someone help me get this out the @NFL puts paperwork in out faces and thats it," McClain continued. "Yes its programs f--- all that I need help now I need a plan..... F--- Man. They dont f------- get it man."

McClain's complaints come after a federal judge overseeing the $1 billion NFL concussion settlement terminated three of four lawyers serving as class counsel in May. The order came just weeks after a hearing to air complaints about new rules that limit the doctors who can evaluate retired players for dementia and other brain injuries.

McClain also argued that his position was holding him back from getting help.

"Watch how fast they come to aid if I was som3 QB or anything but no I was f---ing fullback that did it all," he tweeted Saturday. "@NFL I need help and i need the process to speed the f--- up Im about to crash out and its paperwork I dont wanna hear it. F--- man im done.... Im out."

Later in the threat, McClain tweeted that he "had a moment but just know Imma fight this thing and block it" after people reached out on Twitter expressing concern for him. He then admitted Monday morning that the discomfort was still there.

"Nights like this are the worst..... I cannot sleep... My anxiety is up... real talk im a f---ing mess," he wrote. "Like whats wrong with me man. Come on bro!!!! Smh...... Please just Pray for me! GodWinz GodWinz!!!!!!!"

McClain, 34, was a fourth-round draft pick of the Ravens in 2007 out of Alabama. He played four seasons in Baltimore before spending the last three years of his career with the Chiefs and Chargers.

McClain made the Pro Bowl in 2008 and 2009 and recorded a career 1,310 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns before retiring in 2014.