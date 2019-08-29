Texans star J.J. Watt and his foundation have provided a two-year update on his $37 million Hurricane Harvey relief fund and reported that the money has helped rebuild more than 1,183 homes in the Houston area. More than 971 childcare centers and after school programs have also been rebuilt and recovered with the money, which have helped more than 108,000 kids, and over 239 million meals have been distributed to victims of the hurricane.

"None of this would have been possible without your generosity," Watt wrote. "Thank you for continuing to shine a light on the beauty of the human spirit. #HoustonStrong."

Hurricane Harvey Relief:

Two Year Update. pic.twitter.com/7UgjPfu6fy — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) August 29, 2019

When Hurricane Harvey hit Houston in 2017, an estimated 27 trillion gallons of rain fell over Texas and parts of Louisiana over a span of six days. It was estimated the total recovery could require upwards of $200 billion. Watt initially set out to raise $200,000 to assist those affected in Southeast Texas but raised more than $37 million.

Sports Illustrated awarded Watt and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve the 2017 Sportsperson of the Year award for their efforts to help the city of Houston after Harvey.

Watt initially planned for $30.15 million to go to Americares, Feeding America, SBP and Save the Children to rebuild homes, restore child-care centers, provide food and address the health needs of those affected by Hurricane Harvey and the surrounding communities. The remaining $7 million was to be set aside for distribution in 2018 after assessing and analyzing future relief efforts.