Report: Bengals Rookie Running Back Rodney Anderson Tears ACL

Anderson was selected by Cincinnati in the sixth round of the 2019 draft. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 30, 2019

The Bengals believe running back Rodney Anderson tore the ACL on his right leg against the Colts on Thursday, according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Cincinnati selected Anderson in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL draft. Anderson rushed for 1,161 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior at Oklahoma in 2017, but he suffered a season-ending right knee injury in Sept. 2018. 

Anderson approached Week 1 fourth on Cincinnati's depth chart. Fellow Oklahoma product Joe Mixon is the team's starting RB, with Giovani Bernard slated as the backup. 

The Bengals finished last in the AFC North in 2018 at 6–10. They have not won a playoff game since 1990.

