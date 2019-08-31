On this whirlwind NFL weekend, one transaction has made waves above the rest: The Houston Texans traded former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney to the Seahawks for … wait for it … a third-round pick, pass rusher Barkevious Mingo and DE/OLB Jacob Martin.

Here are some quick thoughts….

• Why?

• No really, why?

• The Texans have two seasons of affordability remaining on Deshaun Watson’s rookie deal (if he doesn’t force their hand at the negotiating table sooner). J.J. Watt, who has overcome a litany of injuries, turned 30 years old this spring. The team is breaking in a pair of rookies who might start on an offensive line that allowed Watson to be pummeled a season ago and so you trade your biggest blue chip asset for ... no offensive line help and a soon-to-be 29-year-old pass rusher who has accumulated all of 10 sacks and 31 quarterback hits in six seasons.

The Bill O’Brien regime (since the Texans are now flying without a general manager) is behaving as if it has limitless time to craft the next version of the Houston Texans. Outside of acquiring Demaryius Thomas at the trade deadline last season, there seems to be a complete lack of directed urgency to maximize the prime, affordable years of a top-15 quarterback and, arguably, the best wide receiver in football, DeAndre Hopkins. Clowney did miss 18 games over the course of his rookie deal, so while it’s understandable to be wary of a long-term pact (NFL STATS says the Texans averaged two fewer points per game surrendered in the games Clowney was sitting out), there is no question that Clowney, who is one of only four players in the NFL with 20 or more sacks and 50 or more tackles for a loss over the last three seasons, makes your team better in the current window.

• The Texans have now traded stalwart left tackle Duane Brown and former first overall pick Jadeveon Clowney to the Seahawks for:

OG Martinas Rankin

CB Lonnie Johnson

LB Barkevious Mingo

LB Jacob Martin

A third-round pick

• Why?

• The Seahawks essentially flipped Frank Clark for a first-round pick, second-round pick and a third-round pick swap and ended up getting Clowney for a third-round pick. While you could argue that Clark is the better player, Clowney is an excellent run defender with high sack production. He’s going to fit perfectly into Pete Carroll’s defense, assuming he stays healthy and is paired with a first-round pick, L.J. Collier (working his way back from an injury) and a high-upside flier in Ziggy Ansah (who sounds like he will be healthy for the opener).

• The Seahawks are strong enough to weather a difficult NFC West, and maybe good enough to win it if you assume the Rams come back to earth a little bit. While this is not the kind of trade that immediately skyrockets them there, it was the kind of deal that patches up a position of need with a top-five player and gives Carroll a versatile defensive piece in a division with a handful of mismatch-creating running backs and one mobile quarterback.

• While I understand it doesn’t really work this way, why doesn’t the recent stunning news out of Indianapolis motivate you to place a stranglehold on the division? The Texans seem on the verge of squandering about a half-decade of generational talent. While it’s still early in the day (and LeSean McCoy is available at this moment), they have significant holes at pass rusher and running back.

• It’s important to note that this is yet another tide-changing maneuver from an unhappy franchise tag player. The tool, initially used to prevent movement, is simply an administrative title that forces decisions right around the time a player should be entering their best years. Despite firing his representatives midway through, it seems Clowney played his leverage well throughout. We could be reaching the end of the road for teams who are banking on the tag as one more year of locked in evaluations. This is not only a positive for long-term player security, but probably a boon for the NFL as well. The NBA has changed the way we attach loyalty in so many aspects, and the buzziness of high-profile player movement is a way to generate interest in a still-uncertain younger fanbase.

