The Seahawks have agreed to terms on a deal to acquire Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney in exchange for a 2020 third-round pick, defensive end Barkevious Mingo and linebacker Jacob Martin, a source told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network first reported the news Saturday morning.

Houston did not sign Clowney to a long-term deal before a July 15 deadline, which placed the three-time Pro Bowler under a franchise tag worth $15.967 million for 2019. Clowney did not immediately sign the tender and fired his longtime agent, Bus Cook, amid frustration regarding his status.

Clowney has not yet signed his franchise tender and cannot technically be traded until he does so, but reports surfaced that he wants to be in Seattle and appears to be headed there.

The former No. 1 pick reportedly spoke with the Miami Dolphins about a potential deal earlier this week. Miami was reported to be “very interested” in a trade for Clowney, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, but the 26-year-old was not yet technically on the trading block. Rumors also surfaced after his meeting with Miami that Clowney did not want to join the Dolphins, but preferred Seattle.

The Eagles were also rumored to want in the mix for Clowney if the Texans put him on the trade block, as were the Redskins and the Jets.

There were "still some hoops" for the Seahawks to jump through to land the Texans longtime pass rusher as of Saturday morning.

The 26-year-old linebacker was drafted by Houston with the first overall pick in 2014 out of South Carolina. Clowney missed 15 games with knee injuries his first two seasons but missed just one game over the last two years.

Clowney finished the 2018 season with 47 tackles, nine sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in addition to posting an NFL ninth-best 16 tackles for loss.