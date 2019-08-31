Report: Jaguars Sign LB Myles Jack to Four-Year, $57 Million Contract Extension

Jack will become the third-highest paid inside linebacker in football behind Bobby Wagner and CJ Mosely.

By Michael Shapiro
August 31, 2019

The Jaguars agreed to a four-year, $57 million contract extension with linebacker Myles Jack on Saturday, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

Jack will become the NFL's third-highest paid inside linebacker with Saturday's extension. Only Bobby Wagner of the Seahawks and CJ Mosley of the Jets will earn more. 

Jacksonville drafted Jack in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft. The UCLA product has started 42 games over the past three seasons, tallying 219 tackles. Jack posted a career-high 107 tackles in 2018.

The Jaguars reached the AFC Championship in 2017, but slipped in 2018. They finished last in the AFC South last season at 5–11. 

Jacksonville's defense will need to be strong in Week 1. The Jaguars host Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Sept. 8, with kickoff slated for 1 p.m. ET. 

